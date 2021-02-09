BHHS Georgia Properties’ Dan Forsman Inducted Into 2021 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Georgia Properties recently announced that its president and CEO, Dan Forsman, has been named to RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Forsman was chosen from among 700 industry nominees and will join nine other elite leaders for this lifetime achievement. This select group of icons are celebrated for their long-standing and exemplary service for making headlines due to their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their positive effect on the consumers and communities they serve.

“I am beyond honored to be inducted into the RISMedia Hall of Fame alongside some of the most talented individuals in the real estate industry,” said Forsman. “One of the best parts about my job and the work that I do is being able to motivate others to challenge the status quo and find out-of-the-box solutions that progress our company forward in today’s competitive market. This once-in-a-lifetime recognition would not be possible without the endless support, loyalty and trust placed in me by the sales associates, leadership and colleagues I have the privilege to work with.”

Under Forsman’s leadership, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has become the market leader for real estate companies throughout the Greater Atlanta area. His passion for creating a culture of respect, diversity and innovation positions the company to redefine real estate across the entire industry. With over 30 years of experience, Forsman is recognized as a strong leader, visionary and influencer. He received the Industry Icon award from Modern Luxury Interiors Atlanta magazine. Other honors include Most Admired CEO from the Atlanta Business Chronicle where the company was also awarded the Best Employee category. Today, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is ranked No. 1 in homes sold by Trendgraphix and Smart RE Data.



For more information, please visit www.bhhsga.com.