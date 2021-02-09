Iron Valley Announces Two Additional Franchise Agreements

Iron Valley Real Estate recently announced two new franchise agreements in the last week for new offices in Pennsylvania. One office will be in Gettysburg and the other in Snyder County. The offices, which will be Iron Valley’s 25th and 26th, are scheduled to open in summer 2021. The agreements are their third and fourth signed agreements of 2021, all of which were signed within a week’s time.

The new franchise offices will expand Iron Valley’s presence in Pennsylvania to 20 offices. Additional offices are located in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Alabama and Florida.

“Pennsylvania is home to us. It’s where it all started.” said Iron Valley Real Estate Chief Executive Officer Adam Gamble. “Continuing to grow our presence in Pennsylvania is an important goal of ours. Even with our success in Pennsylvania, there are many areas of the state that we haven’t reached yet. We plan to break into those markets and continue to grow our footprint in our home state.”

Content Square 1.

Gamble, who is a licensed pilot, also sees another advantage to opening additional offices in Pennsylvania. “Any time we can expand to an area that’s within flying distance, that’s a bonus for me! Taking the plane to business meetings is certainly more fun than driving.”

For more information, please visit www.ironvalleyrealestate.com.