Rocket Mortgage Awarded $1.6 Million Through Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes

Rocket Mortgage recently announced the results of its Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes. During the Super Bowl, the company awarded a total of $1.6 million to 14 individuals through Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares.

Rocket Mortgage’s free-to-play giveaway surprised two grand-prize winners—Derrick C. from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Maria H. from North Haven, Connecticut—providing each $500,000 which can be used to purchase the home of their dreams. Additionally, another 12 Americans won $50,000 each, one for every score change in the game.

Rocket Mortgage aired two 60-second commercials during the game. The ads, which starred comedic powerhouse Tracy Morgan, drew praise from critics, social media users and the overall voting public who weighed in on USA Today’s Ad Meter—the premiere ranking platform for Super Bowl advertising. They took home both the first and second place in Ad Meter rankings. Rocket Mortgage is the first brand in 14 years to do so.

“We enjoyed an exciting game, and appreciate the accolades our commercials are receiving, but what really meant most to us was changing the lives of all the winners in our Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes,” said Casey Hurbis, chief marketing officer for Rocket Mortgage. “We love taking some of the most exciting events in sports and finding ways to elevate the experience—which we accomplished with the Rocket Mortgage Squares giveaway. Whether it’s helping Americans become homeowners for the first time, finding a home that better fits their life or make their finances more comfortable, we are lucky to be in a position that allows us to make dreams come true every day.”

Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares is a free-to-play version of the game that is commonplace across the country. Rather than only having one winner selected at the end of every quarter, the company awarded $50,000 every single time the score changed during the game, whether it was the result of a touchdown, an extra point or two-point conversion, a field goal or a safety.

The winners are from 13 different states across the country: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

Through a multi-year partnership with the National Football League, Rocket Mortgage is the Official Mortgage Provider of the NFL. You can watch both of Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl commercials and see a look behind-the-scenes at the making of the ads, on the company’s YouTube page.

For more information, please visit www.quickenloans.com.

