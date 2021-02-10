7 Foods That Boost Women’s Health

We all know by now that the foods we eat affect every organ in our bodies, and that eating the right foods can boost overall health. But nutritionists tell us that certain foods are particularly beneficial for women. Here are seven foods to help boost women’s health.
- Greek Yogurt – Probiotics, or good bacteria that live in the intestines, help with mood and weight maintenance, as well as balancing the immune system. They’re particularly important for women’s health because they help balance PH levels.
- Cranberry Juice – Cranberries may help prevent uterine tract infections (UTIs) by preventing bacteria from adhering to the bladder wall. Mind sugar intake if you drink cranberry juice, however, because sugar can increase PH levels, opening the door to yeast infections.
- Sweet Potatoes – High in vitamin A, sweet potatoes help strengthen and build strong and healthy muscle tissues.
- Salmon – The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon and other fish promote heart health and circulation, which keeps the blood flow pumping. A 2010 study found that women who ate a diet rich in omega-3s were 22% less likely to develop endometriosis.
- Spinach – This leafy green is rich in magnesium, which decreases inflammation in blood vessels and increases blood flow to the extremities.
- Broccoli – One study by Harvard researchers found that women who ate foods rich in flavonoid kaempferol, like broccoli and other cruciferous greens, saw their risk for ovarian cancer reduced by a whopping 40%. In the same study, researchers found that women who consumed flavonoid luteolin, found in carrots, cabbages and peppers, saw a 34% reduced risk of ovarian cancer.
- Flax Seeds – Flax is a rich source of phytoestrogens that help increase estrogen levels and lubrication.