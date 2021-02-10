BHHS Adds Zambito REALTORSÂ® to Global Franchise Network

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices recently announced the addition of Zambito REALTORSÂ® to its esteemed network. The company will add three offices and 35 agents to the global brokerage network, now operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Zambito REALTORSÂ® and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Western New York Properties.

“We decided to join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network because of its unique technology and marketing tools that will give our agents access to more when assisting clients in looking for their next home, more data, more properties and more neighborhood information,” said Rita Zambito, owner of Zambito REALTORSÂ®. “Taking our local expertise and adding the global network and reach that only Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices can offer us, our agents and our clients will have an unbeatable advantage in the marketplace.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Zambito REALTORSÂ® to our network,” said Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Zambito REALTORSÂ® has long been Western New York’s hometown real estate company and I know their service to the community will expand moving forward. Zambito agents represent the same Berkshire Hathaway principles of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Their leadership’s mission to uphold the integrity of their professionals through building lasting relationships with their clients creates the long-term success we are looking for.”

