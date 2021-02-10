Items to Slash From Your Grocery List

As more Americans move towards better health, saving money and keeping the planet healthy high up on their to-do lists, consumer advocates point to painless ways to accomplish all three.

If you’re listening, check out this list of things you should stop buying now:

Disposable Wipes – Baby wipes, dusting and disinfectant wipes are handy, but not much good for a planet coping with overflowing landfills. Switch to biodegradable baby wipes and reusable microfiber cloths for household cleaning and dusting.

Plastic Straws, Tableware and Sandwich Bags – Our oceans are awash with plastic, killing undersea life and threatening the environment. Buy paper or reusable stainless steel straws, pass on plastic tableware and wrap sandwiches in waxed paper or reusable beeswax paper.

Diet Soda – They may cut back on sugar, but n umerous studies link excessive diet soda consumption to the development of metabolic syndrome, which often leads to diabetes or heart disease, as well as stroke and dementia.

K-cups – Some 40% of American homes own a Keurig or other pod-based coffee maker, which adds up to billions of pods placed in landfills annually. The company says its K-cups will be recyclable at some point soon, but until then, use reusable plastic pods.

Pre-cut Produce – Plastic packages of cut-up fruit and vegetables are likely to be less fresh and cost as much as 40% more than uncut produce. Take the time to buy fresh and cut up your own.

Antibacterial Soaps – Those pretty-colored solutions sold in plastic bottles are no more effective at killing bacteria than conventional soap and water, and they contain a chemical called triclosan that can enter the bloodstream and increase the risk of developing allergies and de-regulating the thyroid.

Air Fresheners – The market for air fresheners in aerosol, solid or plug-in form has grown along with concern over harmful pollutants they often contain. This includes phthalates, which are banned in children’s toys in some states due to hormonal and reproductive disruptions, and carcinogens like naphthalene and formaldehyde.