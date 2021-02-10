Keeping the Lead Pipeline Full

Homes.com helps New Jersey real estate professional find continued success

With more than five decades of experience in the real estate industry, Joan E. Yowell—broker associate of Galloway, N.J.-based Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Realty Group—understands what it takes to succeed.

Obtaining her broker’s license in 1970, Yowell and her husband had an office in Stafford, New Jersey, and she eventually branched out to other offices in the state. When her husband passed away unexpectedly in 1990, she decided to sell her business and went on to work for other firms.

Receiving the Emeritus Award for 40 years of service, Yowell has been a top producer at several offices and has achieved the Circle of Excellence Award numerous times throughout the years.

She’s also a big champion of Homes.com, seeing firsthand what working with the company can do for a broker.

A client of Homes.com early on in her career when she was with Century 21®, Yowell notes that she liked the salesperson’s persistence, explaining that she eventually “gave in” to his calls and decided to jump onboard.

“I made two sales out of the leads they got me in a three-month timeframe, and I had some prospective buyers as well,” says Yowell. “But I only stay at a firm until I get bored or I get a better deal, and a better offer came along.”

When she switched to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Maturo Realty, Yowell didn’t join up with Homes.com right away. But a few months later, the salesperson she’d previously been communicating with reached out again, and although she put him off at first, she realized that her positive experience the first time around made it seem like the savvy thing to do.

“I knew they were pretty good with leads, so I tried initially for another three months, and I got another sale and two possible buyers,” says Yowell. “I saw that it does work. I have had other lead companies through the years, but I’ve seen a lot of success with Homes.com.”

Having started in the business in 1968, Yowell has tried just about every lead generating service ever offered, and she’s seen both the good and the bad. Rating Homes.com at the top, Yowell points to the company’s customer service as a big reason why she’s stayed with them over the years.

“They do get me some sales, and that’s what it’s really all about,” says Yowell. “You need leads in this business, and when you don’t have them, you’re not going to be a success. You need a company that will help you, and Homes.com has helped me.”

Yowell isn’t shy about informing other real estate professionals she works with about taking advantage of the service Homes.com offers either.

“I tell them that it would be to their benefit to at least try it and see if it works for them,” says Yowell. “I’ve been doing this for 52 years, and I think people respect my thoughts and opinions by now. If they’re smart, they will listen to me about this.”

For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.



Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

