Parks Realty Awarded RELOÂ® Quality Certification

Parks Realty has been awarded the RELOÂ®Â Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®Â (LeadingRE), a global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.Â The RELOÂ®Â Quality Certification (RQC) quantifies and qualifies relocation service excellence.Â Modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, it was created by LeadingRE to provide measurable standards for the pursuit of relocation excellence.

Parks Realty, based in the Nashville and Middle Tennessee market, earned the certification following a rigorous application process, overseen by a committee of leading industry professionals. All aspects of the company’s relocation operations were evaluated, using specific criteria to evaluate performance, staffing, training and education, quality and scope of services for relocation clients, program marketing, customer satisfaction, technology resources, office facilities, and more.

“We are delighted to award the RELOÂ®Â Quality Certification to Parks Realty in recognition of their success in providing superior relocation services to individual families, as well as corporate clients. They join a prestigious group of companies that have earned this distinction, signifying proven leadership in the relocation industry,” said LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger, CRP.

“Parks Realty strives to exceed expectations from start to finish when assisting clients and customers moving to and from Middle Tennessee. The RQC is the ultimate testament to our dedication to serving our clients and customers, and we are honored to receive this designation,” said Michele Barnes, CRP, Parks Realty’s director of Relocation.

To see a full list of RQC companies, visitÂ LeadingRE.com/rqc.

