CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite Enters Canadian Market

CRS Data recently announced it has expanded into the Canadian market with the introduction of the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®.

CRS Data began talks with the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS three years ago. The team collaborated to build out and customize the MLS Tax Suite system to service real estate professionals throughout the Province of Nova Scotia.

“The CRS Data team was fully committed to growing a relationship with our association and perfecting the MLS Tax Suite to display data exactly as we envisioned for our members throughout the province of Nova Scotia. They left nothing to chance as our teams brainstormed and collaborated together,” said Bonnie Wigg, director of MLS® and Member services for the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®. “We are so pleased with the MLS Tax Suite experience and the wide breadth of map features, statistics and historical data our members will have at their fingertips moving forward.”

Across all regions of the U.S., the company now services its MLS Tax Suite product to 1,376 counties in 36 states. With the introduction of the Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS®, the MLS Tax Suite is now serviced to the entire Province of Nova Scotia, and the team is poised to service other areas of Canada.

“We are honored to play such an important role in our customers’ professional lives,” said Nikki Morgan, MLS sales executive and product expert at CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite. “Our MLS Tax Suite further adds to the value of the MLS and plays a pivotal role in the service offered by real estate professionals all over the U.S., and now in Nova Scotia. We are beyond thrilled to grow our reach with this new entry into the Canadian market.”



For more information, please visit www.crsdata.com/mls-tax-suite.

