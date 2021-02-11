NextHome Ranked No. 1 by Franchise Business Review

NextHome was recently named No. 1 on Franchise Business Review’s list of the Top Franchises for 2021. This is the 16th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners.

NextHome, Inc. is an independently owned national franchisor, founded in 2014, that has 480-plus offices and 4,400-plus members across 48 states. The company closes over 29,000 transactions annually worth over $8.2B in volume.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.

NextHome was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. NextHome’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

“There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those that have the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. This year’s Franchisee Satisfaction Award winners truly are the best-of-the-best.”

NextHome’s 2021 No. 1 overall ranking follows receiving the No. 3 overall ranking and No. 1 ranking in the real estate category in 2020.

“Being ranked the No. 1 franchise overall by Franchise Business Review is an incredible achievement, and it’s all thanks to our members and amazing corporate staff,” said James Dwiggins, chief executive officer of NextHome, Inc, who was recently named a RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker. “Without their hard work and passion for making a difference in the real estate industry, NextHome wouldn’t be where it is today. Our Humans Over Houses philosophy is fostered in every decision we make as a franchise. Receiving this award confirms we are leading in the right direction for our members and is the reason we love what we do every day.”



For more information, please visit www.nexthome.com.