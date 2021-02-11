Realogy Leads Group to Streamline Brand’s Lead Generation Programs

Realogy Holdings Corp recently announced it will be centralizing all of the brand’s lead generation programs under Realogy Leads Group.

Realogy Leads Group is supported by 500 team members, uniting Realogy’s lead generation programs across its franchise and owned brokerages, including Better Homes & Gardens® Real Estate, Coldwell Banker®, CENTURY 21®, Corcoran Group®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®. Realogy’s network comprises more than 5,800 franchise and owned brokerage office and about 189,000 independent sales agents in the U.S.

“Our unmatched size and scale enable Realogy to attract and develop valuable real estate programs with national partners that, in turn, deliver high-quality, high-converting leads to our affiliated agents,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president, in a statement. “By bringing together our many lead generation efforts within one aligned team, we believe Realogy can create even more opportunities for our affiliated agents, brokers, partners and customers.”

Katrina Helmkamp leads the charge as president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group, while also serving as president and CEO of Cartus, Realogy’s global relocation services operations. In both roles, Helmkamp drives strategic growth.

She joined Realogy in 2018, bringing 30 years of leadership experience in business strategy, operations, product development, technology and innovation across multiple industries from consumer goods to technology and more. Helmkamp was recently recognized as a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker in the Influencers category.

“I am thrilled to lead this organization and bring together all the teams within Realogy that, for many years, have been focused on driving high-quality leads to our affiliated agents. We are proud to provide unmatched value to our partners through these national real estate programs that pair consumers with highly qualified agents from the most recognized brands in real estate, deliver outstanding consumer satisfaction and conversion rates, and provide timely summary reporting,” said Helmkamp in a statement. “We are confident in the growth of our existing programs and look forward to launching new programs with partners seeking the consumer experience, quality assurance and national coverage that only we can deliver through Realogy’s expansive network of affiliated brokers and agents.”

Realogy’s expanded Leads Group is composed of several teams that focus on digital marketing, user experience design, operational excellence and technology innovation in order to “support the development, implementation and promotion of new and existing national real estate programs.”

“Realogy Leads Group oversees national real estate programs that provide a competitive advantage to our affiliated agents and brokers because of the readiness of the customers in these programs to sell or purchase a home. Based on our own experience, we’ve found the conversion rates of the high-quality leads stemming from these national programs to be more than ten times those of our general web leads,” Helmkamp tells RISMedia. “The marketing, operations and technology teams within Realogy Leads Group will help drive incremental volume within our existing national real estate programs, and our business development team will focus on new partners and additional national programs.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

