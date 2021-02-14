BHGREÂ® Announces Oak Valley Realty Affiliation

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC recently announced that Oak Valley Realty in Beaumont, California, has affiliated with the BHGREÂ® brand. The family-owned and -oriented company will now be known as Better Homes and Garden Real Estate Oak Valley.

Founded and led by Peter and Mary Tripp, the firm serves the Inland Empire, including Beaumont, Yucaipa, Calimesa, Highland, Redlands, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead and Banning.

Located within commuting distance of Coachella Valley, Riverside and San Bernardino and, for some residents, Los Angeles, Beaumont and the surrounding region offers a slower and quieter pace of life as well as a lower cost of living, attracting clients from Los Angeles County, Orange County and Western Riverside County.

Content Square 1.

“Pete and Mary have taken an important step in bringing their business to the next level. The economic and market trends in the Beaumont region bode well for the brokerage as they enhance their efforts with the power of the brand behind them,” said BHGRE President and CEO Sherry Chris. “As a leadership team, they will undoubtedly draw on their deep local market knowledge and industry expertise to maximize the many opportunities in the region. We look forward to helping them strengthen and expand their business.”

Peter Tripp entered the real estate industry in 1984 and has worked for both independent and franchised brokerages. He started Oak Valley Realty in 2017, joined by his wife, Mary, who received her real estate license that same year.

“We’re bullish on Beaumont as an attractive region to call home, and our affiliation with the leading lifestyle brand will underscore what so many people are discovering and appreciating about the heart of the Inland Empire,” said BHGRE Oak Valley Broker/Owner Peter Tripp. “In addition, the proprietary marketing programs offered by Better Homes and Garden Real Estate, combined with the sophisticated suite of business-building tools, technology and marketing platforms, will allow us to better capture new clientele, attract more agents and support our company’s growth for the future.”

Content Square 2.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Oak Valley is the ninth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 19thÂ BHGRE franchisee in California.

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.