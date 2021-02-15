CinchÂ® Home Services Partners With Homes for Our Troops

Cinch Home Services (Cinch) recently announced it has partnered withÂ HomesÂ For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

As part of its ongoing commitment to simplifying the home management experience, Cinch will donate a home protection plan to every HFOT home built across the nation, as well as raise awareness and drive fundraising efforts to support HFOT’s mission.

“Cinch is proud to support HFOT’s inspiring mission of helping our country’s heroes rebuild their lives,” saidÂ Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. “The HFOT teamÂ shares our belief that a home is more than just four walls and roof; it is fundamental to living a healthier, productive and independent life. These homes provide a much-needed fresh start for our brave service men and women, and we are honored to help advance such a worthy cause.”

As part of the partnership, Cinch is now HFOT’s exclusive supplier of home protection plans and is committed to supporting 40 home builds through 2022. The properties are spread across 18 states, including Texas,Â California,Â Florida,Â Tennessee, Alaska, Nebraska, GeorgiaÂ andÂ North Carolina. Each home will be provided with a 3-year Complete Home Plan, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the critical systems and appliances HFOT’s Veterans will rely on a daily basis.

“Thanks to Cinch’s tremendous support and commitment, we’ll be able to equip our veterans and their families with a comprehensive home warranty that will help control the costs of potential appliance and system breakdowns,” said Brigadier General U.S. Ret Tom Landwermeyer, HFOT’s president and CEO. “These warranty plans will help remove some of the stress and worry of home ownership, enabling our veterans to focus on their recovery and their families. We’re proud and honored to have the wonderful team at Cinch aligned with our mission, and grateful for their assistance in helping us deliver a solid homeownership experience for our families.”

Since its founding in 2004, HFOT has built over 310 specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans nationwide and builds approximately 20-25 homes annually. HFOT continues its relationship with the veterans and their families long after they receive the keys to their new home to assist them with employment, education, training, health and other issues, ensuring the veteran remains a successful homeowner for life.

For more information, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.

