NextHome’s Leadership Recognized as 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

NextHome recently announced that their leadership team was selected as RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

Chief Executive Officer James Dwiggins was named a Trailblazer, a category described as “The Agents of Change.” Dwiggins leads the innovative and forward-focused vision of the franchise. With a passion for understanding the areas where the industry is lacking, and a dedication to closing those gaps, he has elevated the luxury real estate experience that NextHome offers.

Chief Operating Officer Tei Baishiki was named a Trendsetter, a category for “The Creative Thinkers.” In his position, Baishiki plays a large role in interacting with each and every department in the company. Because of his commitment to a high standard of thoroughly vetting and testing their products and services, there is an over 70 percent adoption rate of the NextHome toolkit by members —according to the company, this is staggeringly high above other franchises in the industry.

Vice President of Sales Charis Moreno was named a Futurist, dubbed as “The Forward Thinkers.” Her role focuses on growing the brand across the United States, and eventually internationally. In 2020, under Moreno’s leadership, NextHome opened its 500th office and added more new franchises during the COVID-19 pandemic than it did during the same period in 2019.

Vice President Imran Poladi was named as an Inspiration, known as “The Big-Hearted and Brave.” Poladi oversees all training and business development for the company’s more than 500 franchised offices nationwide. He has educated thousands of agents and brokers across the globe, sharing his experiences to inspire business success.

Chief Strategy Officer Keith Robinson was named an Influencer, a group for “The Thought Leaders.” Robinson is responsible for developing and overseeing the implementation of key strategic business relationships, further adding to the growth of the company’s national expansion.



For more information, please visit www.nexthome.com.

