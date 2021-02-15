Power Broker Survey Deadline Extended to Feb. 23

Here’s your chance to showcase a recognition-worthy year of business



We’ve extended the deadline for RISMedia’s 33rd annual Power Broker Survey, the industry’s longest-running, preeminent ranking by residential sales volume and transactions. The deadline for submissions is now Feb. 23, 2021.



If you’ve participated in the Power Broker Report, you should have received an email. New to the Power Broker Report? Click the link below:

Here are a few of the firms who have already secured their spot:

– Latter & Blum

– Carpenter REALTORS®

– Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

– Coldwell Banker Wallace & Wallace, REALTORS®

– Washington Fine Properties

– Watson Realty Corp.

– Carolina One Real Estate Services

– Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California and Nevada Properties

– CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

– RE/MAX DFW Associates

– Keller Williams Realty Partners SW

– HER REALTORS®

– The Keyes Company / Illustrated Properties

As Power Brokers, they are distinguished as elite industry leaders, both to agents and new recruits, as well as homebuyers and sellers. In addition, their brands are exposed to more than 500,000 industry professionals, and they are allowed exclusive networking opportunities with other Power Brokers.

Information to keep in mind:



– The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

– If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may be submitting data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

– There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey.

In past years, brokers who rank in the Top 500 have been invited to RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, held in November in conjunction with the National Association of REALTORS® Conference & Expo. RISMedia is continuing to monitor the appropriateness of holding a live event and will update Power Brokers in the coming weeks.



Brokers can email any questions to Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.