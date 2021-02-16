Joseph A. Horning, president of Shorewest, REALTORS®, was recently selected as an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2020 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.

“It takes a great team to have success and I work side by side with the best in the industry at Shorewest, REALTORS®. The recognition received belongs to the whole team. There are many great leaders in this list, and we are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with them,” Horning said.

Horning is a third-generation family member to lead Shorewest REALTORS®, Wisconsin’s Largest Home Seller™. Under his leadership, the company has grown to 1000-plus sales professionals, 300 support team members and 26 locations throughout Wisconsin. In addition, in 2020, Shorewest helped over 11,000 families and had a sales volume of over $3 billion.

Horning has received numerous personal accolades including two-time Top Leader in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top Workplaces, Ranking in the top 100 of the Most Influential Real Estate Executives by Real Estate Executives Magazine, The Business Journal’s 40 under 40 and is currently the Chairman of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®.

For more information, please visit www.shorewest.com.