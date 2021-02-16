SentriLock Announces Expanded Availability of SentriKey Showing Service™

SentriLock, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS®, sees increasing demand for its upcoming SentriKey Showing Service™ product. More than a year ago, SentriLock and its volunteer board of directors, chaired by Bob Goldberg NAR CEO, observed the consolidation occurring in the showing service space.

“Our board directed us to develop a solution to address the growing lack of choice in this technology sector, given the natural fit with our current lockbox business,” said Scott Fisher, founder and CEO of SentriLock. “With recent industry acquisitions, this validates the decision that a trusted partner is needed more than ever to ensure REALTORS® have a choice in showing service solutions. We did this with great success in the lockbox space 18 years ago and look forward to extending this approach into showing services.”

SentriLock’s SentriKey Showing Service™ product will be available to current customers on March 31 of this year and will be generally available as a platform solution to all associations and MLSs later this year. Pricing will follow SentriLock’s historically competitive approach with other options in the industry.

“Response to our offering has been tremendous, with over 100 Association and MLSs covering 200,000 agents expressing interest,” said Fisher. “We’ve been flooded with inquiries with the recent announcement of realignment of our showing service competitor.”

SentriLock is used by over 350 MLSs and associations, and over 350,000 REALTORS®. As the Official Lockbox Solution of the National Association of REALTORS®, SentriLock’s focus is to provide value-added technology as a trusted partner on behalf of the real estate community.

During almost 20 years providing technology solutions to the real estate industry, SentriLock has enabled over 10 million home sales, more than 1.3 million lockboxes in the field and securely enabled over 12 million home accesses.

For more information about SentriLock’s SentriKey Showing Service™ contact Devin Beck at Showingservice@sentrilock.com.

