Product Spotlight: A Business Strategy That Gets Powerful Results

Every business needs a solid strategy in order to sustain its success. If you had your best year ever, but you can’t explain why, then it’ll be tough to replicate those results moving forward.

When you have a real estate business strategy that’s proven to yield results, you know exactly what’s working and why. You are able to consistently carry out the lead generation activities that will benefit your business and keep it thriving for years to come.

If you’re looking for a business strategy that stands the test of time and brings lasting success, try Working by Referral for a year.

What is Working By Referral?



Working by referral is the consistent level of contact with and care for the people in your database, leading to a steady stream of repeat business and referrals to their friends and associates. The more you serve your top clients, the more they serve you with their business!

How It Works

Instead of cold calling strangers to get leads, the Work By Referral system has agents serve their current relationships at the highest possible level in order to generate referrals. Lead generation for these agents consists of:

– Making check-in calls

– Sending value-add mailers and emails

– Writing personal notes

– Hosting client appreciation events

– Other relationship-building activities

Results You Can Track

What makes the Working By Referral system so effective is the ability to track results. Buffini & Company Referral Maker® CRM is a productivity tool that tells agents exactly who to call, write or visit based on their income goals. This real estate CRM also allows you to add your database, set business goals, manage your marketing, track your lead generation, record your profits and more.

A customized to-do list each day gives agents the opportunity to “win the day” by accomplishing all of the tasks. If agents remain consistent, they’re able to win the week, month and year, which is how they can achieve lasting success that’s able to be replicated.

The Working By Referral system is a real estate business strategy that generates powerful results for agents looking to build and sustain their success. Download this free resource to learn which activities will help you win the day, week, month and year while Working By Referral. Check out Buffini & Company Referral Maker® CRM to keep track of your progress!