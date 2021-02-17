Harnessing the Web to Stay Ahead in a Competitive Market

Real Estate Webmasters helps Texas real estate professional double down on SEO

When talking technology with Ryan Rodenbeck—broker/owner of Spyglass Realty in Austin, Texas—you can feel the energy amping up in his voice.

Rodenbeck recently raved about the ways he’s harnessing the web to grow his brand as he and his team grab up marketshare in the highly competitive Austin, Texas, region.

After spending a few years working as an agent before getting his broker’s license in 2008, Rodenbeck founded Spyglass Realty. In 2015, Rodenbeck says that he turned a corner and began seriously recruiting his first team.

And by 2017, things were on track to the extent that Rodenbeck looked to step away from being a producer.

But things really began to heat up in May 2019 when Rodenbeck decided to begin working with Real Estate Webmasters (REW).

In fact, the brokerage has seen phenomenal growth over the last year and a half, growing from 20 agents to 43.

Rodenbeck knew that the top national brokerages had been using REW with great success, and after jumping from platform to platform himself, he needed a platform that would meet the efforts of what he was doing with search engine optimization (SEO) content and pay-per-click (PPC).

“I’d seen the people using REW, and if they were doing the work, they were getting the yield from it,” says Rodenbeck, who had been putting in the work using other platforms but not seeing the return.

Today, Rodenbeck has gone all in.

“Our site is getting a ton more visitors,” says Rodenbeck. “I’m working with a content writer, and the content is getting picked up on Google. We’re also getting a bunch of SEO leads from REW, which we weren’t getting before.”

Additionally, Rodenbeck goes on to explain that nearly a third of his agents are now using REW’s CRM.

“The lead distribution and conversion rates we’re getting are so much better through the SEO that I’m scaling back on PPC,” notes Rodenbeck. “But to get that SEO to keep on giving, you need a great platform to support it.”

In talking with SEO experts, Rodenbeck has learned that every version of the REW platform is being developed to be bigger, better and faster than the previous one.

Better yet, Rodenbeck appreciates the seemingly unlimited customization opportunities available to him and his team.

“Almost anything you can think of can be done, which is not always the case with other platforms,” says Rodenbeck, who goes on to explain that he’s always received great response and attention from REW’s support team.

“There has not been a request we’ve made for customization that REW has not been able to fulfill.”

Rejecting the prolific template-style web building concept for a customized REW system has allowed the site to truly stand out.

“REW is very accommodating, and having this new tool in place has come at the right time,” says Rodenbeck.

“If you had talked to me last March or April, I wouldn’t have been so excited. But since then, we’ve gone from getting one SEO lead every couple of months to getting six a month to getting 30 – 50 quality SEO leads a month. It’s a great achievement in this town where so many other brokers are SEO geniuses.”

For more information, please visit www.rew.com.



John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.

