UnitedÂ® Real Estate Expands to Frisco, Texas

UnitedÂ® Real Estate, a division of United Real Estate Group, recently announced its expansion with United Real Estate | Frisco, located in The Shops at Starwood in Frisco, Texas. The announcement follows on the heels of its two mergers in December with Nashville-basedÂ Benchmark RealtyÂ and Atlanta-basedÂ Virtual Properties RealtyÂ (VPR) and its October 2019 merger withÂ Charles Rutenberg Realty-Ft. Lauderdale.

United’s new Frisco location supports its North Texas expansion plans while also serving its clients throughout the Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Denton and Garland markets. Since the launch of its brokerage model and flagship location in Dallas in 2011, United has added locations in Grapevine, Allen and now Frisco, and has grown to more than 700 Agents in North Texas.

The United | Frisco office has a technology-enabled, cafÃ©-style design that reflects clients’ preferences for modern, comfortable meeting spaces: watch the promo here. The location was selected for its convenient proximity to Frisco’s population center and adjacent neighborhoods, abundance of parking, and high visibility allowing clients easy access to the office.

“We look forward to creating exceptional client experiences in this vibrant Frisco market,” stated Nick Bristow, area vice president and managing broker of United Real Estate | Dallas, and new managing broker of United Real Estate | Frisco. “I have been fortunate to work with an incredible team of agents in our Dallas office, and I plan to instill the same professionalism and culture here. Frisco’s bourgeoning real estate market and population present much opportunity for our agents, and I know we’ll experience rapid growth in this office as well,” he added.

“We are pleased to be in position to grow and expand in the North Texas market,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate. “Nick Bristow and his team have done a phenomenal job developing our Lincoln Center Dallas location while keeping our tight-knit culture intact. Expansion to the Frisco market was a natural next step to better serve the needs of our agents and clients. Our overall goal is to provide unmatched client experiences across all our offices, and this new location is no exception. We look forward to watching this tried-and-true team continue our stellar growth results.”

For more information, please visit www.unitedrealestate.com.