Homes for Heroes® recently announced that Ruth Johnson, the company’s CEO and founder, was selected as an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia’s 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2020 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.

In 2020, Homes for Heroes was able to give back over $17.9 million to more than 9,000 heroes while selling over $2.5 billion in real estate volume.

Content Square 1.

“Homes for Heroes has been serving, thanking and rewarding heroes for more than 20 years. During the unprecedented events of 2020 and still today, what we do has never felt more important,” said Ruth Johnson.

Source: Homes for Heroes®