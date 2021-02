RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., parent company of RE/MAX and Motto Mortgage, recently announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock, a 1-cent or almost 5% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend.

The dividend is payable on March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021.

