Virtual Networking Ideas for 2021

As a real estate agent, networking is very important for your business. However, networking in person has become a challenge. As community leaders, real estate agents can help safely connect members of their communities through online networking events. Consider what your specific community is interested in to come up with networking opportunities that would work for you. For inspiration, check out the ideas below.

Preshows or Virtual Tradeshows



If there’s a big sporting event, wrestling match, or other popular or highly anticipated event coming up, consider hosting a preshow. This can be days before the event if you want to talk about planning an event, or hours before if you want to talk about the event itself. Let people know when you’ll be hosting your preshow in advance, and at the desired time, go live via video. Remember to talk to your attendees, answer their questions and engage with their comments.

Aside from preshows, you also have the opportunity to leverage virtual tradeshows to network. The larger scale tradeshows may have virtual lounges where you can network with other real estate agents. Make sure to check out the virtual lounges in the tradeshow exhibitor hall to see what options you have.



Facebook Parties and Rooms



Facebook has a little-known feature that enables a group of people to watch any public Facebook videos together online, in real time. You can use this feature to share your favorite comedy sketches, new homeowner stories or to put together educational seminars with your own pre-recorded videos. As the video plays, viewers can comment and discuss what they’re watching in real time. Learn how to start a watch party here.

Additionally, Facebook has a new feature that was used to create networking opportunities: Facebook Messenger Rooms. Not only can you network with potential clients, but you can also connect with other real estate agents on specific topics. To learn more about Facebook Messenger Rooms, go here.

Online Games



There are platforms that allow groups to play games together. JackBox is an option you can use to play a variety of games with smaller groups, or you can host large groups for games like Bingo. Connect attendees to one another via Zoom or a Google Hangout, and you’re all set for some quality fun!



Virtual Happy Hour



Consider hosting a virtual happy hour, book club, or wine session where people can kick back and enjoy discussing local events. When planning a happy hour, consider choosing a theme or topic that will be the center of discussion. This can help give the gathering some structure.

Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.