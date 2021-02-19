4 On-Trend Paint Shades for Your Home

Is your interior design in need of a little pick-me-up? If you’re looking for a stylish way to refresh your home, painting in one of the year’s trending shades is a great—and affordable—way to add a contemporary flare to your living space. Consider one of the following popular color palettes:

Colors That Calm. Given the level of uncertainty we’ve all experienced in recent times, it’s no surprise that soothing shades are taking center stage this year. Consider a muted shade of blue or green for your walls or to accent cabinetry for a soft dose of color.



Colors That Lighten. As we spend more time at home, many are looking for ways to lighten up their interiors, giving rise to the increased popularity of shades of white. This year, however, designers say to expect a move away from cool whites to warmer hues, like off-whites and creams.



Colors That Nurture. Thanks to their nurturing qualities and connection to wellness, shades that are inspired by nature are rising in popularity this year. Look for earth tones like moss green, muted clay and shades of spice. If appropriate, consider using one of these colors on the walls and ceiling of a room to be completely encapsulated in a warm, natural environment.



Colors That Ground. Also among the year’s stylish shades are almost-black colors that offer a deep, cozy feel without the harshness of pure black. Look for shades that look like black at first, but are actually deep, deep shades of green, gray or brown. A room painted in one of these hues is the perfect backdrop for studying, relaxing or entertaining.



