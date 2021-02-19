How to Clean Your Glass Shower Door

No matter how hard you scrub, you may be having a tough time getting your glass shower door sparkling clean. That’s because soap scum and hard-water stains can cause a cloudy build-up to form that seems impossible to remove. With a little ingenuity, however, you can restore your glass door to good-as-new. Try this method recommended by Home Depot.

Start with the right supplies. You’ll need the following items to clean your glass shower door:

– Distilled white vinegar

– Spray bottle

– Sponge or bristle brush

– Old toothbrush

– Rubber gloves

– Squeegee

– Microfiber cloth

Fill the spray bottle with the vinegar and spritz thoroughly on your shower door. Allow it to soak in for a few minutes. With your rubber gloves on, wipe the door with a sponge or soft bristle brush.

Next, use a large sponge to rinse the door with water. Then repeat the entire process on any problem areas. Finally, use a microfiber cloth to wipe the glass dry.

Distilled white vinegar can also help remove grime from shower door tracks and hardware. Fill the tracks with vinegar and let it sit overnight. Then use a toothbrush to scrub stains and loosen debris.

Finally, use a damp cloth to wipe it clean. You can keep your shower doors sparkling by removing water beading with a squeegee after each shower.

Generally speaking, avoid cleaning your glass shower doors with abrasive cleaners or scouring pads. And if you have particularly tough stains to tackle, add an equal amount of dish detergent to the white vinegar in your spray bottle for extra cleaning power.