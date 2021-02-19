How to Renovate Your Basement Laundry Room

For many people, the laundry room is an area in the basement that looks unattractive and that they don’t think about much. With some simple changes, you can convert your laundry room to a more aesthetically pleasing and functional space.

Storage

Think about what you currently store in your laundry room and whether you have enough space. If not, consider a variety of design options.

You will need enough storage space for detergent, fabric softener and other supplies that you use to wash and dry clothes, as well as an iron, ironing board, hangers and baskets. If you have young kids, make sure that you will be able to store chemicals out of their reach. Cabinets may work, or you may decide that shelves are a better choice based on the amount of space available.

Flooring

When selecting a flooring material for a laundry room, keep in mind that the area is susceptible to leaks. You should therefore avoid wood, laminate or carpet and instead choose a material such as tile that can resist water damage.

Lighting

Having enough lighting can make the task of doing laundry easier and more pleasant. Since basements generally have small windows or none at all, you will need to rely on artificial lighting. Choose overhead fixtures that will brighten a large area, as well as smaller lights for spaces where you will handle specific tasks, such as folding and ironing clothes.

Walls

Paint the walls in a light color to make the room look brighter and less like a basement. If you have space, install shelves or cabinets on the walls, as well as a rod where clothes can hang to dry. You can also use fixtures on the walls to keep an ironing board and other items easily accessible but out of the way when they’re not being used.

Counter/Island

A counter or an island in the laundry room can give you a space to complete tasks such as sorting and folding laundry. Select a material that is both durable and attractive, such as quartz or granite.

Get Professional Advice

Speak with a few local contractors who have experience handling basement laundry room renovations. Talk about problems with the design of your current laundry room and ways to address them.

Request estimates from at least three contractors, but don’t choose a company based on cost alone. Check references and only hire a business that has satisfied customers and that is licensed and insured.