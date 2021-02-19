How to Spot a Good Real Estate Agent

If you’re one of the many people who are ready to take advantage of today’s favorable real estate market conditions, the first place you should start is by finding a great real estate agent.



This can be easier said than done, however. To help you make the best selection possible, from industry educator Real Estate Express, here are the habits of a great real estate agent to look out for and ask about:



They brand themselves. Look for an agent who has a cohesive, consistent branding across all of their media—from business cards to their website. Why? If you’re selling your house, you need someone who understands marketing, and good personal branding is a sign that an agent does.

They’re authentic. If your agent is all about the sales pitch, move on. You want an agent who provides excellent counsel and information, regardless of whether you choose to work with them or not.

They’re detail oriented. The real estate market is nuanced and complex. Make sure your agent understands how the smallest of factors could impact the sale of your home.

They’re professional. Your agent should reflect professionalism and strong business skills in every facet of their job. This speaks to their ability to communicate and organize, essentials in the real estate transaction.

They’re relatable. No two real estate transactions—or clients—are the same. Make sure your real estate agent takes the time to really understand what’s important to you, the specifics of your particular situation, and your financial needs.

They’re flexible. As you go through the real estate process, your needs and priorities will most likely change along the way. And that’s your right as a consumer. Make sure your real estate agent is flexible and willing to bend on the initial gameplan. That said, if you’ve done your homework and found a great real estate agent, heed their advice regarding the best way to get your home sold at the best possible price.