How to Use a Mirror to Make a Room Seem Larger

If a room in your house is on the small side, you may be trying to figure out how to decorate it in a way that will make it seem more spacious. A mirror, when placed in the right location, can make a tight space seem much larger than it really is.

Reflect Light

If you have a large light fixture, a well-placed mirror can reflect the light it generates and instantly make the room feel bigger. A mirror hung on a wall near a window can reflect natural light and make the room seem more spacious.

Use Mirrors in Common Areas

One or more mirrors in the kitchen can reflect light and make the room seem larger and brighter. You can place a mirror behind the stove, add one to the backsplash or glue mirrors to cabinet doors.

A mirror next to the dining room table can reflect light and create a relaxing ambience similar to that in a restaurant. In an area with a fireplace, placing a mirror on the mantel can increase the perceived size of the room. One or more strategically placed mirrors in the bathroom can make it seem more spacious.

Use Multiple Mirrors

You can use several mirrors in the same room to add depth. Mirrors that reflect light in different directions can trick the mind into thinking that a room is much larger than it really is. Use small mirrors with frames made from the same material and painted the same color to produce a consistent and stylish effect.

Create a Faux Window

If a room has few windows, you can use mirrors to create the impression that there is a window where one doesn’t actually exist. Small, square mirrors can be grouped together to create the illusion of a window.

Choose the Right Size and Shape

A large mirror hung on a wall can reflect the décor in the rest of the room and add dimension to the space. A tall mirror will cause people’s eyes to naturally be drawn upward, which can create the impression that the ceiling is higher than it really is. A long, skinny mirror can make a short wall seem longer.

Experiment With Mirrors

A mirror can reflect light, make walls seem taller or farther apart than they really are and instantly make a small space feel bigger than it is. A mirror that reflects an image of what is located across the room or across the hall can make the entire area seem more spacious. Try some of these strategies in your home to make rooms with limited space feel larger.