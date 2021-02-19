Should You Install a Doorbell With a Camera?

Technology has updated even once-simple features, such as the doorbell, and made them more useful and convenient for homeowners. A doorbell with a camera can allow you to see who is at the door and monitor and control who enters your home. This technology can help you keep your family safe and may deter theft and vandalism.

How a Doorbell With a Camera Can Improve Security

A video doorbell can allow you to see who enters and leaves your house and when. That can help you keep track of when your kids come home, who is with them and what people bring into and out of your home. It can help you see when a package is delivered and see if anyone who isn’t authorized removes it from your doorstep.

A doorbell with a camera can allow you to communicate with the person at the door without giving away any clues about your own location. A camera can let you see who is outside, and a microphone and speakers can allow you to have a conversation with that individual, no matter where you are.

Some doorbells make it possible to talk with a visitor through an app on your phone. If you choose one of those models, a person who comes to the door will have no idea if you are inside the house or hundreds of miles away. That can help discourage criminal activity.

Depending on the model you choose, you may be able to record a conversation that you have with a visitor, store it in the cloud and access it remotely. That type of data may prove useful down the road if a crime does occur.

Downsides of Doorbell Cameras

Some people find the cost of these devices prohibitive or experience problems with installation and setup. Doorbell cameras can also raise privacy concerns. Guests and neighbors may feel that being watched and recorded without their knowledge or permission is a violation of their privacy.

How to Choose a Doorbell With a Camera

If you want to further explore video doorbells, several companies offer models that vary in terms of image and audio quality, smartphone compatibility and other features. Wireless doorbells are powered by batteries, while wired versions require more work to set up. Look at reviews for several models and carefully compare their features to select one.

You may want to install more than one doorbell with a camera. If you have two or more doors that are used frequently, having multiple cameras to monitor and record who visits can give you peace of mind.