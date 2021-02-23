4 Tips for Designing a Modern Home Office

Here are four tips for creating a home office that feels fresh and modern.

Make it Minimalist

A minimalist aesthetic can change the energy of the room and help to keep things more organized, as well as make it easier to stay focused.

Up the Energy

Try brightening the room up a bit with a pop of color and allowing in more natural light.

Update the Decor

For an office refresh, try going with furniture that has clean lines and modern flair.

Bring in the Plants

Whether it’s a few succulents on your desk or a fiddle leaf fig by the window, incorporating a touch of nature into your design will bring your workspace to life.