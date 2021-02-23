Buyside Announces New Client Event, “Buyside THRIVE”

Buyside recently announced a two-day, virtual event for brokers and agents.

The event will run from Feb. 24-25 and will highlight Buyside’s first public announcement on their expansion into mortgage and other services, supporting clients beyond their real estate business. As a part of their 2021 Product Roadmap, Buyside is announcing the launch of several new products including the Buyside Seller Report as well as Mortgage and Equity components to support the needs of their partners.

Charles Williams, founder and CEO of Buyside, stated, “As we continue to grow in partner training, support and product, I am extremely proud to see the innovative methods our team is executing on to serve our partners.”

Ashley Terrell, EVP of Partnerships at Buyside, and her growing team have pulled together this last-minute event as a new method of communicating with clients, including top industry leaders to contribute content on how Buyside’s evolution is in line with their own company’s growth. “Buyside THRIVE will be a fast-paced, half-day virtual event designed to show you what we have been working on and give you a sneak peak of what you can expect from our team in 2021. We are very excited.”

For more information and how to register, click here.

Event Content Contributors Include:

– Paul Boomsma, President & CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies

– Rajeev Sajja, SVP of Innovation at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach

– Peter F. Hunt, Chairman and CEO of Hunt Real Estate

– Dan Forsman, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Kevin Patai, Director of Digital Marketing of Howard Hanna

– Kelly Gesick, Director of Digital Innovation and Marketing Services at Chase International

– Jeni Pardo de Zela, Chief Marketing Officer at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

– Paula Renaldo, Chief Marketing Officer at The Keyes Company

– Erik Kaukonen, Division Director of Career Development at Florida Properties Group

– Wendi Iglesias, CIO of The Keyes Company

– Ann King, Vice President Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

– Kathryn Redican, Chief Operating Officer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Westchester Properties, and New York Properties

– Jeremy Elser, Chief Data Scientist at Buyside



For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.

