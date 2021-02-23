Jack Conway Partners With Zavvie

Jack Conway, a family-owned and -operated real estate company based in Massachusetts, recently introduced “Conway Seller Select” for local homeowners.

“Conway Seller Select,” powered by zavvie, provides local homeowners with all the newest selling choices, including instant all-cash offers from iBuyers and a buy-before-you-sell choice from Bridge providers.



Jack Conway has more than 700 agents in over 29 locations statewide. Headquartered in Boston, Jack Conway serves communities throughout the North Shore, MetroWest, Cape Cod and the South Coast of Massachusetts.

“For the first time, homeowners can receive multiple offers on their homes with the push of a button,” said Al Becker, executive vice president and COO of Jack Conway. “Most importantly, now more than ever, sellers need the guidance of a trusted agent to walk them through all of their selling choices.”

Content Square 1.

“At Jack Conway, we believe that every homeowner deserves superb representation no matter what choice they make. We help those thinking about selling assess the surety, speed, convenience and, of course, financial benefit of all selling opportunities,” he added.

“Jack Conway is changing how Massachusetts homeowners will sell their homes today and tomorrow,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “By offering the newest choices—iBuyer and Bridge—they are leading the marketplace by providing all options available to sell a home, along with the guidance and expertise of a trusted, knowledgeable, local agent.”

“The biggest challenge for real estate today is inventory, and ‘Conway Seller Select’ helps homeowners who are stuck. The new Bridge choice allows you to buy your new home before you sell your current one. That’s what is keeping many homeowners from selling today. And by making sure that a Jack Conway real estate agent helps walk sellers through every choice, they are giving consumers what they are asking for,” added Hornung.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com.