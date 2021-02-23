LeadingRE Names Curbio to Solutions Group

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) recently named Curbio to its Solutions Group, a collection of preferred business resources.

Curbio, a national home improvement company for REALTORS®, partners with agents and their clients to make repairs and updates to get homes ready for market, with no payment due until the home is sold. As the licensed and insured general contractor, Curbio offers a one-stop solution, from permitting, to project administration, to punch-list for projects of all sizes.

“Curbio offers a comprehensive pre-listing home improvement solution, built with agents in mind, allowing them to improve service for clients, expedite sales and, ultimately, do more business,” said LeadingRE Director of Sales and Business Development Jeff Kennedy. “Their pay-at-closing model makes it a tremendous value and helps generate top dollar.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with LeadingRE as we modernize home improvement for their network’s buyers and sellers and help make every agent more successful. LeadingRE’s mantra is ‘Making the Best Brokerages Better.’ Curbio is confident we will contribute to that goal by offering LeadingRE brokerages the only turn-key home improvement solution built specifically to deliver the speed, resources, online customer experience and pay-at-closing terms that keep every real estate transaction moving forward,” said Curbio Chairman, President and CEO Rick Rudman.



For more information, please visit www.curbio.com or www.LeadingRE.com.

