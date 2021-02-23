Right Tools, Right Now Has Evolved!

You counted on the National Association of REALTORS® for extra support through Right Tools, Right Now when the pandemic hit and took advantage of dozens of free and discounted products, resources and services over the past year. Moving forward, your brokerage and your agents can continue to look to us for support as Right Tools, Right Now is now a permanent program offering vetted tools updated monthly to match what’s happening in the real estate market.

Don’t miss the limited time offers right here.