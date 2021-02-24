Generate Listings With Virtual Seminars

Hold Value-Added Homeowner and Buyer Virtual Seminars as the Best Lead Generators



In any market, having listing inventory is the key to growing your business. If you are trying to generate more listings, offer value through an educational and informative “Homeowner or Home Seller Virtual Seminar” to attract new leads that want to list now and into the future.

Even 8-10 years ago, I used to offer these buyer and seller seminars in person at our local offices and would get phone calls from consumers registering for the event asking, “Will this seminar be offered online?” I remember saying to our education director, “I think consumers want webinars and an online, watch-from-home venue for receiving this information.” So, this idea can be a huge opportunity right now for you in today’s virtual climate to attract and meet new listing and buyer leads virtually. What’s even more exciting, is they are coming directly to you.

Here are the steps to setting up your virtual seminars for lead generation:

1. Set the date and time of your event in Zoom. Remember, do not choose “webinar” format. You want the “meeting” format so you can see people on the screen. You can always mute all attendees, but now you can engage with them face-to-face virtually and they can ask questions to you directly as well.

2. Create a landing page with a registration form to collect attendee’s information. This way you are getting information ahead of time about them: name, address, text, email, etc. You can even have them answer a pre-event questionnaire about if they want to buy or sell a home and what their timeframe is, or if they just want to attend for awesome, free information.



3. Record a promo video inviting attendees to register, highlighting your three exciting topics. Don’t worry about making a perfect video. The goal is to be enthusiastic, confident and create interest in your free and massively informative and valuable seminar. You can request my personal and effective script here !



4. Post the video on social media and boost the ad to cities where you want listings. This is the fastest way to inform the people you know, and the people you want to attract, about your free virtual event.

5. Email it to your sphere. Send the promo invite video to your entire database with instructions to register.

6. Send postcards to the neighborhoods in which you want listings. Include the areas you want to get listings in. In these postcards, include registration information for your virtual seminar event.



7. Create a slide deck in Google Slides with great information on three topics:

– Home improvement ROI

– Staging examples and what colors and materials are in/out

– State of the market: interest rates, buying power and home values

8. Create a Call to Action: Offer a free value analysis on their home and/or a free pre-approval. This is where you will do a soft sell of your services for those who are interested in moving. Offer them a free market analysis, a free pre-approval and/or a copy of your exclusive “HomeBuyer Guide.” Also, tell them how they can book an appointment with you and that it is never too soon to have you come and see their home. Remember, you will offer to save them time and money.



Put this plan into action right away. Don’t worry about the content. You can provide good and valuable information on statistics from doing a little research on the National Association of REALTORS® site, RISMedia’s article library or your state board’s website. Put together 8-12 slides that demonstrate your knowledge and offer your services in a soft-sell manner. Those who are thinking of moving now will take you up on your offer of a free market analysis, the “HomeBuyer Guide” or the free pre-approval. When these are highly successful for you, you should hold them monthly, and you will literally fill your GoldMine Pipeline™ of buyer and seller leads that will create future business for you month after month!

Remember, you are directly connected to your family, friends and clients, and they are all counting on you to give them good, solid real estate advice. If it is in their best financial interest to move, they will love the advice you are providing. These leads will turn into listings, sales and income for you over the next two months to a year, and you will be so happy with the results!

