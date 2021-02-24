Snack Foods You Want in Your Pantry or Fridge

Whether it’s just you at home or you live with an always-hungry mob, snacking is a serious pleasure. Having a stock of delicious and nutritious snack foods can go a long way toward satisfying cravings without adding empty calories.

Besides having a variety of fresh fruits and cut-up veggies handy, nutritionists suggest keeping these snack foods readily available in your kitchen:

Nuts – An ounce or two of nuts each day can lower the risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, cognitive decline, certain cancers and type 2 diabetes. Most nuts pack lots of antioxidants, a few grams of protein and fiber, as well as heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that keep you full.

Popcorn – A high quality food at a budget-friendly price, popcorn is a satisfying, low calorie food that, while not loaded with nutrition, supplies trace amounts of B vitamins and minerals and satisfies the urge to munch.

Whole Wheat Crackers – Providing a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals, 100% whole grain crackers provide full flavor and crunchy crispiness right out of the box. Top them with a bit of nut butter or hummus for a healthy snack choice.

Dried Fruits – Dried fruits, like r aisins, contain substantial amounts of minerals, such as iron, copper, magnesium and potassium, all beneficial to health. They are high in sugar, though, so limit portion size to a handful.

Almond Milk – Naturally creamy almond milk is a dairy- and lactose-free alternative to cow’s milk, whether or not you are trying to go plant-based or have issues digesting dairy. It’s significantly lower in calories and sugar than regular milk and it’s an excellent source of calcium, vitamin D and vitamin E.

Greek Yogurt – A cup of creamy Greek yogurt per day provides protein, calcium, iodine and potassium. It’s low in calories and contains probiotics to support a healthy bacterial balance in the gut. Try it with honey or topped with berries or granola .