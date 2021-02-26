3 Shows to Stream to Get Inspired to Organize Your Home

Studies have shown that a cluttered home can lead to more stress and may be detrimental to mental health. No matter what life is throwing your way, decluttering and organizing your home can create a haven of calm. If you’re ready to get inspired, look no further than these three shows.

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo, author of the cult favorite book: “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” leaves Japan to travel to the states and help American households tackle their clutter in this show. If you were struck by the elegant minimalism that her book makes sound so simple, but you’re unsure where you can start in a home brimming with clutter, this is the show for you. Marie Kondo helps typical American families purge and find joy in their homes—and proves you can too.

Stream it on: Netflix

Content Square 1.

Kim’s Rude Awakening

Similar to “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo,” “Kim’s Rude Awakening” is a show all about helping regular families tackle their clutter for good. However, the similarities end there. A far juxtaposition from the calm and demure experience with Kondo, viewers should expect some bold energy in this comedic and exuberant show. Hosts Kim Woodburn and Mike Chalut aren’t afraid to show tough love as they visit Canadian households and inspire change through challenges and megaphone announcements.

Stream it on: Amazon Prime

The Home Edit

Professional organizers Clea and Joanna became Instagram hits after sharing their unique organizing method that encourages function while emphasizing aesthetics. Their favorite organizing tool is the rainbow, and their Instagram features stunning images with beautifully ordered pops of color. From pantries to bookshelves and beyond, The Home Edit is all about color-coordination for ease of access and instant style. Their Netflix show will give you inspiration, and a glimpse into the lives of your favorite stars, as Clea and Joanna organize average middle-class homes alongside some big-name celebrity abodes.

Content Square 2.

Stream it on: Netflix