5 Easy Appliance Maintenance Steps You Shouldn’t Be Forgetting

Appliances are a hefty investment, especially if you are springing for those tempting high-end models. While modern appliances don’t require the same attention as appliances of yesteryear, regular upkeep and consistent monitoring for issues will mitigate wear and tear. Don’t forget about these easy appliance maintenance tips that will prevent the need for early replacement.

Keep an Eye on Your Oven Door Seal

Oven doors that are not properly sealed are bad news for your efficiency and your pocketbook. A poor seal on your oven can result in uneven cooking due to the risk of your oven losing more than 20% of its heat. Regularly check the gasket around your oven door’s perimeter for any broken, torn or deformed areas. If you find any leaks, have the seal replaced.

Regularly Clean or Replace Range Filters

You know that you have to clean your oven, but everyone forgets about the equally-greasy range filter. Keep your air flowing easily and your kitchen pristine by regularly scrubbing your metal filters with dish soap and water to break down the grease build-up. If you have a paper or charcoal filter, be sure to replace them regularly.

Clean or Replace Your Air Conditioning Filter

A dirty air filter puts a strain on your appliance and hinders airflow. Over time, this will cause your air conditioner to overexert itself and fail sooner. Keep your air fresh and clean, your energy bill lower and your appliance lasting longer by changing your filter when needed. Homes with excess dust or pets should plan to change filters more often.

Use the Proper Cleaners for Your Glass Cooktops

Glass cooktops look sleek and cook well, but using the wrong cleaner can spell disaster. Avoid using oven cleaner on your cooktop, abrasive cleaners, ammonia or chlorine bleach. Find a cleaner made specifically for glass cooktops and scrub with a non-abrasive pad to prevent scratches and other damage.

Seal Rusty Tins in Your Dishwasher

If your dishwasher racks have rusty tins, you don’t need to run out and buy a replacement or relegate yourself to rust-covered dishes. Instead, take some time to purchase a kit with sealant or caps for the affected tins.