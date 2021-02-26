Search
7 Easy Food Swaps to Improve Your Health
Adding healthy options to your diet may seem like a burden, but you don’t need a diet overhaul to gain extra nutritional benefits. With a few easy-to-implement swaps, you will be well on your way to improving your health without sacrificing your favorite foods.

  1. Swap traditional pasta for a high-protein option. There’s no doubt about it, traditional pasta is delicious and can be part of a healthy diet. Regardless, if your pasta dishes need a protein boost, consider a quinoa-based or chickpea-based version for a similar flavor and texture profile.
  2. Opt for flavored sparkling water over soda. We all know that the sugar load in regular soda isn’t the healthiest. Instead of guaranteeing a post-lunch sugar crash, opt for carbonated water infused with fruit juice or natural flavors. The fizz is satisfying without the added sugar rush.
  3. Swap traditional mayo for avocado or olive oil mayo. The flavor may be slightly different, but avocado mayo is just as delicious as its traditional counterpart without the extra-refined oils.
  4. Try out “copycat” recipes. We all have our go-to delivery and fast-food favorites, but if you find yourself ordering more than you’d like, recreate the recipe at home. With dozens of food blogs boasting copycat recipes, you’re likely to find a way to make it fresher and faster than the drive-through.
  5. Jazz up your baking with natural sweeteners. Your baked goods don’t need refined sugar to taste truly delicious. From fruit-based options like dates, bananas and applesauce to agave, honey, maple syrup and molasses, there are plenty of lower-glycemic alternatives to tickle your tastebuds.
  6. Go for darker chocolate. You don’t need to stop your love affair with chocolate in the name of nutrition. However, with a higher antioxidant profile and generally less sugar, dark chocolate can be a decadent alternative to its sugar-laden milk chocolate counterpart. Can’t get into the flavor? Consider adding dark chocolate into your baked goods, as you’ll likely be unable to taste the difference.
  7. Try greek or plain yogurt. Traditional yogurts can make an excellent breakfast option, but you can boost your fullness and lower your added sugars by opting for a protein-rich plain greek yogurt. Add fresh or frozen fruit for extra flavor and your favorite granola for crunch.

 

