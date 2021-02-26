7 Easy Food Swaps to Improve Your Health

Adding healthy options to your diet may seem like a burden, but you don’t need a diet overhaul to gain extra nutritional benefits. With a few easy-to-implement swaps, you will be well on your way to improving your health without sacrificing your favorite foods.
- Swap traditional pasta for a high-protein option. There’s no doubt about it, traditional pasta is delicious and can be part of a healthy diet. Regardless, if your pasta dishes need a protein boost, consider a quinoa-based or chickpea-based version for a similar flavor and texture profile.
- Opt for flavored sparkling water over soda. We all know that the sugar load in regular soda isn’t the healthiest. Instead of guaranteeing a post-lunch sugar crash, opt for carbonated water infused with fruit juice or natural flavors. The fizz is satisfying without the added sugar rush.
- Swap traditional mayo for avocado or olive oil mayo. The flavor may be slightly different, but avocado mayo is just as delicious as its traditional counterpart without the extra-refined oils.
- Try out “copycat” recipes. We all have our go-to delivery and fast-food favorites, but if you find yourself ordering more than you’d like, recreate the recipe at home. With dozens of food blogs boasting copycat recipes, you’re likely to find a way to make it fresher and faster than the drive-through.
- Jazz up your baking with natural sweeteners. Your baked goods don’t need refined sugar to taste truly delicious. From fruit-based options like dates, bananas and applesauce to agave, honey, maple syrup and molasses, there are plenty of lower-glycemic alternatives to tickle your tastebuds.
- Go for darker chocolate. You don’t need to stop your love affair with chocolate in the name of nutrition. However, with a higher antioxidant profile and generally less sugar, dark chocolate can be a decadent alternative to its sugar-laden milk chocolate counterpart. Can’t get into the flavor? Consider adding dark chocolate into your baked goods, as you’ll likely be unable to taste the difference.
- Try greek or plain yogurt. Traditional yogurts can make an excellent breakfast option, but you can boost your fullness and lower your added sugars by opting for a protein-rich plain greek yogurt. Add fresh or frozen fruit for extra flavor and your favorite granola for crunch.