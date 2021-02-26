Key Times in the Year to Plan an Organizing Overhaul

Decluttering and organizing your home is a big project that you can feel good about, but the truth is, the job is never truly done. Keep your organizing overhauls a lot simpler by ensuring that you maintain all your hard work throughout the year. Here are the best times of the year to reevaluate your organizing techniques and declutter once more.

After the Holidays

Holiday fervor can contribute to mess and lack of organization simply because your household is out of its normal routines. This shift, understandably, contributes to excess clutter and disorganization. Pair that with extra items coming into the home in the form of presents, and you may find yourself overwhelmed in an instant. Take the time to purge and donate any unused items. If you have children, now is a great time to tackle the mountains of unused toys so they have room to play with their new favorites.

After Your Child’s Birthday

Birthday parties are a joyful time, and if your friends and family are generous, you may find yourself bringing home quite a few new toys and clothes. Keep your children’s rooms and play areas functioning well for fun and ease of enjoyment by donating one toy for every new toy that comes into the home. This can teach your children about minimalism and philanthropy while not requiring them to give away too many treasures.

Spring Cleaning

A perfect time to evaluate all of your organizing, spring cleaning naturally requires you to remove items from their normal homes. After cleaning, don’t put things back before purging unneeded items and thinking about where items can be stored for easier daily use.

At the Start of Summer Break

Summer is a natural transition, particularly for homes with children. As you change schedules from school time to summer fun, your belongings should be reorganized to reflect your new routines. However, this is not limited to children’s items. As outdoor hosting becomes a possibility, evaluate your organization and shift any winter items to storage areas so that you have easier access to your favorite summer items. Notice anything you didn’t use last season? It may be time to recycle or donate instead of storing it for next time.