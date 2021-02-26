Should You Try to DIY Your Appliance Repair?

Appliances are an investment and there’s no doubt that even the best-cared-for appliances will eventually need to be replaced. Luckily for your budget, not every problem warrants replacement or even a phone call to a professional repairman. There are times when you may want to roll up your sleeves and try your hand at appliance repair, but there are some important factors to consider before you DIY.

What is the cost of a professional? A service call alone could be around $100 for a simple assessment. If you know that parts may be hard to find or are discontinued for your appliance, you run the risk of a professional stating they are unable to fix your problem. If a repair seems reasonably easy to DIY, there are instances when the cost of a professional could outweigh the benefits.

How confident are you in your abilities? With free blog and Youtube tutorials by the dozens, you will likely find the information you need to tackle any project. Take a look at the steps before committing to a DIY repair and honestly evaluate your abilities. If you are not confident, you will save far more money hiring a professional to fix the original problem instead of finding yourself paying for parts the first time, then paying a professional to fix your work, plus the original issue.

What is the danger level of the task? If your repair involves electricity or wires, it’s probably best to leave it to the pros. Incorrectly repaired wiring can cause immediate fatal injuries or can create a long term fire hazard. The extra cost is worth the safety in these cases.

Do you have access to the correct parts? Professionals often have a small stock of parts for repair on-hand. If a DIY job will require that you wait a few weeks to locate and ship a specific part, it may be worth hiring a professional simply to have access to your appliance sooner.

How often should this item be replaced? Repairs and maintenance can only go so far. If your appliance is at the end of the standard lifespan for an item of its type, you will probably save more long-term by simply opting to replace it now.