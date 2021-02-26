Ways to Spruce Your Space With the 2021 Color of the Year

Each year, Pantone selects a color—or very rarely a set of colors—to represent the incoming year. While everyone looked forward to 2021’s arrival with anticipation and eagerness, Pantone was busy selecting their two colors of the year for 2021: “Ultimate Gray” and “Illuminating”. Now that 2021 is in full swing, there’s no better time to embrace change and a little fun by changing up your space with these new colors.

Go for Gray Cabinets

Whether you opt for fully painted cabinets or you go for a trendy tuxedo look, adding Ultimate Gray can create a sleek and modern look for your kitchen. Pair this deep color with a white backsplash and copper, black or bronze hardware for a clean look straight out of a professional chef’s kitchen.

Add a Little Sunshine

Illuminating is named for its sunshine effect. Lean into brightness by incorporating this cheerful color in your artwork. Take a page from the cottage core trend with light yellow floral art or wallpaper in your bedroom or bathroom. Alternatively, go for a more juvenile but stylish approach in the form of hand painted suns and rainbows for children’s rooms. DIY wallpaper by repeating a small design throughout the room. On walls or furniture, be sure to pair this energetic accent color with neutrals and whites, allowing it to impact the room without overwhelming your space.

Add a Backdrop of Jewel Tones

Anchor the bright tones by pairing them with truly deep hues for extra contrast. Rich jewel tones and bold charcoals can act to add sophistication and depth. Bring life to your space with a sunshine-colored accent item in the form of drapery, pillows or a throw blanket. Then balance the scene with rich purples, charcoal and grays.

If you’ve been spending more time at home and want to add a little more sunshine and color into your day, look no further than Pantone’s 2021 colors of the year.