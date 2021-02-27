RealEdge Recap: February’s Podcast Episodes

RISMedia’s RealEdge is a real estate-related podcast that highlights the industry’s most innovative and successful members, sharing best practices for obtaining a real estate edge.

Here are the episodes we released in February:

Episode 14: ‘How to Jump in the Deep End’ – Achieving a 7-Figure Income in Real Estate

Sherri Johnson, founder and CEO of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting, shares strategies for earning a 7-figure income as a real estate agent and the role that education plays in reaching your goals. – Listen Now

Episode 15: ‘It Always Comes Back to Your Why’ — Why Success Starts With Passion

Realty Group Founder Long Doan shares hands-on strategies for growing a business and leading with conviction. – Listen Now

Episode 16: ‘If You Love What You Do, Success Is Going to Be There’ — Telling the Story With Video

VHT Studios’ Lucy Edwards shares marketing strategies for leveraging video to increase sales. – Listen Now

If you’ve missed any of our episodes, visit www.rismedia.com/podcasts.