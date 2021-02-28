House to Secure Housing Rights for LGBTQ Americans, NAR Responds

National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed H.R. 5, the Equality Act. The legislation would ensure sexual orientation and gender identity are included as prohibited bases for discrimination under the Fair Housing Act.

“NAR applauds the House of Representatives for taking action to extend Fair Housing protections to LGBTQ Americans,” said Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International. “As stewards of the right to own, use and transfer private property, REALTORS®’ livelihoods depend on an open housing market, and discrimination of any kind limits our shared goals, undermines our values and inhibits our ability to conduct business. NAR amended its official policies more than a decade ago to ensure REALTORS® were upholding Fair Housing protections for the LGBTQ community, and we look forward to continuing our work to eliminate discrimination from America’s housing market.”

