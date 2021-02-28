NAR Academy at Columbia College

An Exclusive Partnership to Benefit REALTORS®—and Brokers

Launched in 2020 to expand educational offerings for REALTORS®, NAR Academy is an exciting partnership between the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and Columbia College. With opportunities to earn real estate-specific certificates and associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees, this unique and innovative program ensures that NAR members interested in earning a college-level credential or degree will find the program that fits their interests and needs.

“This strategic partnership advances our overall goal to broaden educational opportunities for REALTORS®, adding distinct value to their NAR membership,” says Ron Phipps, chairman, Board of Regents, REALTOR® University. “Columbia College is the ideal partner for this initiative. It has a legacy of academic excellence, a strong commitment to serving working professionals, and a robust online program—all qualities that align perfectly with our vision to help our members grow personally and professionally.”

According to Marc Gould, NAR’s senior vice president of member development, “NAR Academy fills a gap in higher education for real estate professionals and is unmatched for the depth and breadth of its real estate-specific offerings. Accessible to all NAR members, this program meets students where they are and helps them get to the next level with invaluable content, practical skills and cutting-edge information—whether they’re starting fresh, have some college credits, or are ready to pursue a master’s degree.”

Sarah Gustafson of Janice Mitchell Real Estate, Inc., recently earned her Certificate in Real Estate Leadership at NAR Academy and is thrilled with her experience. “The program was informative, educational and relevant. I wish I had taken it prior to getting into real estate leadership, as I would have been better prepared. I highly recommend it to REALTORS® and others interested in leadership positions in the real estate field. Also, I was so happy with Columbia College, I have finally decided to finish my bachelor’s degree after 20 years.”

Customized Curriculum for Realtors®

NAR Academy’s curriculum was developed exclusively by professors and industry leaders with access to NAR’s considerable resources and proprietary insights for real estate practitioners at every level. Blending theory and practice, the engaging courses immerse students in real-world situations. From a college-level certificate to an MBA, NAR Academy has the program that’s right for every member’s career goals, time constraints and life situation.

The innovative, stackable curriculum allows students to unbundle traditional degree programs into more manageable learning experiences that are directly tied to their careers. This enables students to learn new skills in less time, earning credentials along the way that can be stacked toward an associate, a bachelor’s and, ultimately, a master’s degree.

Self-paced and flexible, NAR Academy’s online programs are designed to accommodate busy working professionals. With eight-week classes starting six times a year, the path to a certificate or degree is convenient and customizable. Plus, applicable college credits are easily transferred in, and students receive three credit hours for holding an agent or broker license.

NAR Academy Offerings

– Certificates in Real Estate Leadership, Real Estate Negotiation, Digital Marketing for Real Estate

– Associate degrees in Business Administration, Real Estate Management

– Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Human Resources Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing, Organizational Leadership

– Master of Business Administration in Real Estate Management, Human Resources Management, Accounting

Your agents’ success is good for your bottom line. Encourage them to distinguish themselves as leaders, gain a competitive edge, and accelerate their careers with a certificate or degree from NAR Academy. Visit www.nar.realtor/nar-academy to learn more and find details about exclusive $100 scholarships for REALTORS® for each eligible course.