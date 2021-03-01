











Episode #17

Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Founder

ReMarkiTable LLC

â€˜Stop Getting Ready to Get Readyâ€™ – How to Launch a Social Media Strategy That Builds Business

Overview

International best-selling author and keynote speaker, Marki Lemons-Ryhal, preaches the importance of utilizing video on social media for success in the real estate industry. From live Q&As to pre-recorded videos offering educational information, she offers information on free tools and marketing tips that any agent, whether fresh to the business or a seasoned vet, should be implementing in their social strategy. With over 25 years of marketing experience, Lemons-Ryhal shares proven methods for generating leads and creating intimate relationships that lead to inevitable success. In this weekâ€™s episode of RISMediaâ€™s RealEdge podcast, Lemons-Ryhal shares tips on how real estate professionals can leverage video across social media, along with tactics to reach your target audience and maintain a successful business offline.

On this week’s episode you’ll learn:

2:12 How to create valuable video content

3:30 The importance of being consistent, relevant and authentic

5:53 How to format your videos from beginning to end

8:05 Why this type of content creation is so important for ROI success

9:48 What it means to be vulnerable and why itâ€™s okay to make mistakes

12:01 Tools to manage leads obtained through social media marketing

16:23 How to get started: Creating content on social media

19:01 What resources are required to win

21:10 How to reach your target audience through your website and social platforms

26:56 How you can work with Marki Lemons-Ryhal

About Marki Lemons-Ryhal

Real estate keynote speaker, international best-selling author and three-time member of the Chicago Association of REALTORSÂ® Board of Directors, Marki Lemons-Rhyal has over 25 years of marketing experience, utilizing her dynamic strategies and positive outlooks to educate and guide over 500,000 real estate agents through the ever-changing landscape of social media and technology. With over 50 certifications, designations and licences in both social media and real estate, she teaches social media courses across the country. Lemons-Ryhal started her real estate career in 2003. In just one year, she rose to become one of the top 10% of REALTORSÂ® in Chicago, followed by many instructing and speaking opportunities that led her to become the youngest woman named Real Estate Educator of the Year in 2010. Lemons-Rhyal has also been a conference speaker for the National Association of REALTORSÂ® for almost 12 years, as well as a featured speaker and guest editor for multiple companies and publications. She also served as a moderator for RISMediaâ€™s Real Estateâ€™s Rocking in the New Year event in 2021, and was honored as an RISMedia Newsmaker (Trailblazer) in 2019.

