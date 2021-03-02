Fathom Holdings’ intelliAgent Completes Acquisition of Naberly Solutions

Fathom Holdings Inc, a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, recently announced that its subsidiary, intelliAgent, has completed the previously announced acquisition of technology platform Naberly Solutions.

“The addition of Naberly helps us achieve technology independence, which should further enhance our proprietary intelliAgent platform to give us a stronger competitive advantage. Naberly should also allow us to further improve our operational efficiency while reducing costs over time. Providing even more robust technology to help our agents grow their businesses is a key strategy to continuing our solid agent growth trajectory, and we believe that Naberly should be able to help us achieve that goal, while also potentially providing new opportunities to generate additional SaaS revenue. With this acquisition, we also intend to roll out an enhanced version of the Naberly platform to launch a national real estate portal to help generate leads for our Fathom agents, as well as non-Fathom agents in the markets that we’re not in yet,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley.

For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.

