Howard Hanna Named Karlton Utter as VP of Career Development

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services recently announced the promotion of Karlton Utter to vice president of Career Development.

In his new role, Utter will oversee recruiting and education, focusing on strategies to grow and retain the team of over 10,000 real estate professionals affiliated with the Howard Hanna family of companies, promoting growth throughout the organization while helping the agents to achieve higher productivity and advance their career goals.

“I’m excited to have Karl join our team,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “His passion and vision will reinforce our company’s dedication to helping our REALTORS® develop greater success and productivity. His addition will make what is already a great team even stronger.”

Utter brings over 20 years of experience as a results-driven real estate professional to his new position with Howard Hanna. For the past five months, he has been manager of Strategic Growth with Howard Hanna | Rand Realty, a role that has allowed him to work closely with the leadership and education team to develop a consistent learning plan, support overall growth and drive platform engagement.

“I am really excited for this opportunity to unite two powerhouse teams under the Howard Hanna support system,” said Utter. “Recruiting and education are the backbone of a real estate organization and combining these two teams under the Career Development department will influence, motivate and drive growth throughout the organization. I have already met with the entire team and am very impressed with all that they have accomplished, their work ethic, and their tireless support for our offices, managers and sales professionals.”

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.

