RE/MAX: Keynote Speakers Announced for First Hybrid R4 Convention

RE/MAX recently announced its upcoming RE/MAX R4 hybrid convention, dubbed “R4 Your Way,” which will feature Dave Ramsey, a national best-selling author, personal finance expert and host of The Dave Ramsey Show, as a keynote speaker.

The following RE/MAX leaders will also join the lineup of featured speakers: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. CEO Adam Contos, RE/MAX Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder Dave Liniger, and RE/MAX Chief Customer Officer Nick Bailey. The event will be held from Tues., March 23, to Thurs., March 25, 2021, in Orlando, Florida, and for the first time ever is open to virtual attendees. Affiliates and their invited guests based in any of the more than 110 countries and territories with a RE/MAX presence are encouraged to attend.

The event will also feature the following speakers:

Content Square 1.

– Jon Cheplak, Real Estate Broker/Agent Speaker, Coach and Consultant at Cheplak Live

– Jared James, Speaker, Author, Coach at Jared James Enterprises

-Judy LaDeur, Speaker, Coach, Consultant at Judy LaDeur International



“Our goal is for people to walk away from the 2021 R4 convention with lessons they can immediately implement into their business to help them be more successful,” said Pam Harris, RE/MAX senior vice president of Customer Experience. “RE/MAX agents around the world will be able to tune in to hear from high caliber, engaging speakers during R4. We’ve chosen experts who can speak to topics relevant to everyone—like Dave Ramsey addressing financial planning—and planned more than 70 impactful sessions, all designed to motivate and educate the most productive agents in the industry.”

Content Square 2.

Presentations will be translated during the March 23-25 event, both audibly and visually, into 17 languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tamil and Vietnamese.

Registration for the virtual 2021 RE/MAX R4 experience is now open. RE/MAX affiliates can find more information here.