Why You Should Test a Few Paint Colors Before Choosing One

The colors that you see on paint cans or cards in a store may not reflect the way the paint would look on your walls under different lighting. Thatâ€™s why itâ€™s a good idea to get a few samples and test them all in your home before you make a choice.

Lighting and DÃ©cor Can Impact Perception of Color

The lighting in a room will influence the way you see a paint color. Even if you use the same paint and the same number of coats on each wall, the shade on one wall may look different than those on other walls depending on the way light hits each section of the room. Those differences may be more pronounced than you would expect.

Natural lighting can change throughout the day, and the types of artificial lights, their locations and the brightness of the bulbs can affect the way the paint color looks. The furniture, curtains and artwork in a room can also affect your perception of paint colors and may therefore influence your choice. Itâ€™s important to take all those factors into account.

How to Choose a Color

Get at least three paint colors that are close to what you want. You can paint sections side by side on a wall to see differences between the shades and make comparisons. Make the sections at least 1 square foot and use two coats of paint. Painting swatches on walls that get different amounts of natural light and arranging furniture, lighting and other dÃ©cor the way you plan to have it after you finish painting can help you see how everything looks together.

If you would rather not paint directly on the walls, you can paint sample boards or sample sizes of drywall and tape them to a wall. One of the benefits of that approach is that you can easily move sample boards from wall to wall to see how colors look under different conditions.

Donâ€™t Rush to Make a Decision

Think about when you are most likely to be in the room and the amount and type of lighting that will be present. If you will spend a lot of time in the room during the day, focus on how each paint color looks in differing amounts of natural light. If you plan to use the room more at night, pay attention to how artificial lighting influences the way you perceive each color. Taking your time will help you be confident that youâ€™re making the right decision.